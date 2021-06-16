Reformist drops out of Iran election on last day of campaign

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The only reformist candidate in Iran’s presidential election has dropped out of the race on the last day of campaigning. Mohsen Mehralizadeh resigned in a letter to the Interior Ministry, which runs elections in the Islamic Republic. That’s according to a report Wednesday by the state-run IRNA news agency. Mehralizadeh’s departure likely will boost the result for former Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati, who has been running as a moderate and as a stand-in for President Hassan Rouhani, who is term limited from running again. Analysts and polling put hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi as the clear front-runner in Friday’s vote.