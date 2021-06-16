Prosecutors: New trial not merited for ex-cop in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors say the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s death should not be granted a new trial. In a court filing Wednesday, prosecutors said Derek Chauvin was unanimously convicted of three counts based on evidence that shows his guilt. They say defense requests to give him a new trial because of issues such as pretrial publicity or alleged prosecutorial misconduct are without merit. Also, prosecutors say the defense request to question jurors over alleged misconduct is a desperate attempt to undo the verdict. The judge hasn’t said when he will rule. Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced June 25.