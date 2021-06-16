Portland, scarred by unrest and violence, tries to come back

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Until a year ago, Portland, Oregon, was best known nationally for its ambrosial food scene, craft breweries and “Portlandia” hipsters. Now, monthslong protests following the killing of George Floyd, a surge in deadly gun violence and an increasingly visible homeless population have some questioning whether Oregon’s largest city can recover. City officials insist Portland is resilient as they launch a revitalization plan. It includes citywide cleanups of protest damage, encampment removals, increased homeless services and police reform. They’re hoping to improve Portland’s reputation and bring visitors back to its downtown.