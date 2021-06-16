Pet of the Day: Gamora

Meet Gamora, a six month old girl at The Eau Claire County Humane Association.

This little lady is ready for a home with or without cats if snuggling time is a regular thing. She can be tested to see if she will fit in a house with dogs, and whether or not she would become accustomed to a dog.

The shelter has a few brown tabbies with white, but Gamora stands out because her nose is dark, not pink.

If you think Gamora would be a perfect fit for you and your family, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association to set up a time to visit.