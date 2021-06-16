Penterman has slight lead in state Assembly primary

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican William Penterman holds a slight lead in a special election primary for the right to run for an open state Assembly seat. Penterman, a U.S. Army Reserve member, holds a 16-vote lead in southeastern Wisconsin’s 37th Assembly District, according to Tuesday’s unofficial results. He is one of eight Republicans in the race. Others include Steve Kauffeld, Spencer Zimmerman, Jenifer Quimby, Nick Krueger, Cathy Ann Houchin, Nathan Pollnow and Jennifer Meinhardt. The winner will face Democrat Pete Adams and independent Stephen Ratzlaff in a July 13 special general election. The seat became vacant when incumbent Republican John Jagler was elected to the Senate earlier this year.