Pablo Center announces new season, includes 3 Broadway tours

EAU CLAIRE -- After nearly 18 months closed, the Pablo Center at the Confluence is set to open it's doors in September for live, in-person performances once again.

For the Pablo Center's 4th season they are slated to bring over 400 performing, literary and visual art events including three Broadway productions: Rent, Waitress, and STOMP. This will be the first time the Eau Claire area will see Broadway tours come through the area. The season will include performances that were scheduled to be a part of prior seasons.

Season 4 performances will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase via Pablo Center’s website or via phone through the box office.