Overall rain chance decreasing, but any storm could be strong to severe

Rain and thunderstorms are still in tonight and tomorrow's forecast, but the chance looks even lower than it did yesterday. Still, the Chippewa Valley remains in the lower end of the "chance" category, signaling about a 40% chance for rain.

Still, any storm that does form in Western Wisconsin could become strong to severe, with the main threats being damaging straight-line wind gusts and hail.

Tonight's risk is a bit lower and centered to our west, though the risk extends to just east of highway 53.

Tomorrow's overall risk is higher, but the Chippewa Valley remains in the same severe risk category. That is the lowest of the 5 risk levels, meaning that of the storms that do form, an isolated few of those could become severe. There is a level two risk near and south of La Crosse.

The first round of storms is expected tonight, with scattered showers and storms moving through between 1 and 4 am.

Expect clearing for the first half of tomorrow as heat and humidity rise, with the next chance arriving in the evening.

The best chance for a cluster of strong storms is in that level two risk area to our south tomorrow evening, though isolated storms could still form in the Chippewa Valley. This means that meaningful rain is not expected, and the majority of the area could end up seeing none at all... again.

Places that do get an isolated storm could pick up a few hundredths to maybe a half inch of rain, but again that will be in just a few spots at best.

Father's Day weekend will start nice with highs slowly decreasing from the mid 80s Friday to near 80 on Sunday. Friday will be windy as drier air moves back in.

Saturday looks like the best day of the weekend as Sunday will be cooler and bring our best chance for meaningful rain, but still I'm not convinced it will happen given how many times over the past month rain looked likely 4 to 5 days out just to scatter out in our dry air.

Hopefully, this round is different but it's only in the "chance" category for now Sunday into Sunday night. Cooler temperatures are expected to start next week.