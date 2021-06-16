North Carolina police officer shoots, kills man after chase

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in a North Carolina town says a man has died after being shot by a police officer trying to serve a warrant. The Gaston Gazette reports Gaston County Police Chief Joe Ramey said Wednesday that Bessemer City police went to an address to serve warrants on an individual. Ramey says a foot chase began and continued for approximately two blocks to an area near a cemetery. The chief says the man was shot in an area between two homes and was taken to a hospital where he died. Police haven’t identified the man or said whether he was armed.