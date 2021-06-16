Newspaper carrier confronted by sheriff files $5M tort claim

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Black newspaper carrier who was confronted by Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer has filed a legal claim seeking at least $5 million in damages. The Seattle Times reports attorneys representing Sedrick Altheimer submitted the tort claim against the county on Tuesday, contending Troyer’s actions during the Jan. 27 incident violated Altheimer’s constitutional rights and caused him “severe emotional distress.” Altheimer’s attorneys, Susan Mindenbergs and Vonda Sargent, did not immediately respond to requests from the newspaper for comment. When asked for comment Wednesday, Troyer did not directly address the legal claim, but told the newspaper he welcomes a “complete, full and independent investigation.”