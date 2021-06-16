Missing MN woman and her kids could be in the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Police in Chippewa Falls say a woman and her kids who have not been seen since Monday could be in our area.

Kaylee Bohnen, 30, and her kids Nikita Bohnen, 7, and Samual Kombo, 3, are missing from Little Falls, Minnesota. That is nearly two hours northwest of Minneapolis.

Police believe they are in a white 2016 Volkswagen SUV with Minnesota plates 5873AB.

Chippewa Falls PD says it has received info Bohnen could be traveling through our area.

If you see her, the kids, or their vehicle, you are asked to contact Chippewa County Dispatch at 715-723-4424 Option 1.

Pictures of the kids were not provided.