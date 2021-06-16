Man who drove at Minneapolis protesters charged with murder

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A St. Paul man has been charged with intentional second-degree murder for allegedly driving into a group of protesters in Minneapolis. Prosecutors say 35-year-old Nicholas Kraus was drunk Sunday night when he tried to “jump” a car that was being used as a barricade by protesters in the city’s Uptown neighborhood. Thirty-one-year-old Deona Knajdek was killed. Kraus will make his first court appearance Friday. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can comment on the case. The demonstrators were protesting the June 3 killing of Winston Boogie Smith Jr. The 32-year-old Black man was fatally shot by federal task force members during an arrest on a weapons violation.