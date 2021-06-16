Man charged with killing wife pleads guilty to reduced charge

BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) - A deal was reached Wednesday with an area man accused of murdering his wife.



Jonathan Medeiros, from Nelson, was charged in the January shooting death of his wife Jolene. An investigator says Medeiros told him that he got out of bed, grabbed a shotgun, and fired it. He said Jolene Medeiros was screaming at him, so he fired a second time. She died of a gunshot wound to the head.



Wednesday in Buffalo County Court, a first degree intentional murder charge was reduced to reckless homicide, and Medeiros pleaded guilty. He will be sentenced on August 18.