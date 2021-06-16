Skip to Content

Lumber prices starting to drop, will trend continue?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Lumber prices are beginning to drop from their sky-high pandemic numbers, but does a local expert expect this trend to continue?

"Not quite," said Kevin Anderson, president of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association and branch manager of Lyman Lumber in Eau Claire.

Anderson believes pricing may be all over the place in the new few months, but he is optimistic prices will be more stable in the fourth quarter and into next year.

Some people may want to wait for lumber prices to drop further before constructing, but Anderson said building a home does not happen overnight so it's best to begin the process sooner rather than later.

"There's a period of time, a process that takes upwards of several months, if not longer so I do encourage people to get in," Anderson said. "Interest rates continue to be low.  Get the process going.  Get it started so that when this does happen, when the prices do settle into a more stable range, that you're ready to move ahead with it."

According to the Wall Street Journal, lumber prices have dropped nearly every day for the last two weeks, falling below $1,000 per 1,000 board feet for the first time in a year on Monday.

