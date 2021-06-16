List: Here are Eau Claire County’s upcoming COVID-19 clinics

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you still haven't gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is hitting the road in hopes of making it as easy as possible for you to get vaccinated.

The clinic at Zorn Arena will be closing at the end of June, but there are still plenty of opportunities for you to get the shot.

Here is the list of upcoming clinics being put on by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department:

Wednesday, June 16th from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at EC Sports Warehouse (2983 11th Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703)

from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at EC Sports Warehouse (2983 11th Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703) Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years) Thursday, June 17th from 12:00pm -4:00pm at City of Eau Claire- City Hall (203 S. Farwell Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701)

from 12:00pm -4:00pm at City of Eau Claire- City Hall (203 S. Farwell Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701) Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years) and Johnson & Johnson (18+ years) Friday, June 18th from 3:00pm-6:00pm at Festival Foods (3007 Mall Dr, Eau Claire, WI 54701)

from 3:00pm-6:00pm at Festival Foods (3007 Mall Dr, Eau Claire, WI 54701) Vaccine: Johnson & Johnson (18+ years) Saturday, June 19th from 12:00pm- 3:00pm at Beaver Creek Reserve (S1 County Hwy K, Fall Creek, WI 54742)

from 12:00pm- 3:00pm at Beaver Creek Reserve (S1 County Hwy K, Fall Creek, WI 54742) Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years) Saturday, June 19th from 2:00pm - 4:30pm at Carson Park Juneteenth (741 Pavilion Drive, Eau Claire, WI 54703)

from 2:00pm - 4:30pm at Carson Park Juneteenth (741 Pavilion Drive, Eau Claire, WI 54703) Vaccine: Johnson & Johnson (18+ years) Saturday, June 26th from 12:00pm- 3:00pm at Light of the World Church (1500 S. Hastings Way, Eau Claire, WI 54701)

from 12:00pm- 3:00pm at Light of the World Church (1500 S. Hastings Way, Eau Claire, WI 54701) Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years) Wednesday, June 30th from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Manz Elementary (1000 E Fillmore Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701)

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

A number of pharmacies in western Wisconsin are offering the vaccine every day free of charge. You can find those locations here.

