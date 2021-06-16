In-person Juneteenth celebration returns to Eau Claire this weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States; June 19, 1865. For the last 21 years, Eau Claire has held its own annual Juneteenth celebration, and it's coming back this weekend.

Last year's celebration in Eau Claire was virtual due to the pandemic. This year's festivities are in-person and will include live music, a spoken-word performance, and a voter registration table. The celebration is hosted by Eau Claire's Uniting Bridges, and its president is eager to hold the Juneteenth celebration in person again.

"We are looking forward to being one of the first events to show back up in the Chippewa Valley. Juneteenth celebrates the day that we really began to live that promise of the preamble of the Constitution - liberty and justice for all," said Selika Ducksworth-Lawton.

The event is free and begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at the pine pavilion in Carson Park. Ducksworth-Lawton said up to 500 people are expected to attend.