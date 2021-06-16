Bipartisan infrastructure group swells to 20 senators

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan senators’ group working on a $1 trillion infrastructure compromise has now doubled in size, expanding to 20 members. It’s a key threshold — 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats — and provides momentum to their effort. The group announced their bolstered ranks Wednesday as President Joe Biden was returning from his first overseas trip at a pivotal time for his big legislative priority. Biden told reporters he had yet to see the emerging trillion-dollar proposal from the group but remained hopeful a bipartisan agreement could be reached.