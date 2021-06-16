Heat returns, the muggy meter spikes, and there’s a chance for severe storms

You can copy and paste the past few days into Wednesday's forecast and not think twice, but there are a few promising changes heading into Thursday.

Wednesday will be hot and sunny with high temperatures towards 85. winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph. High pressure will keep us free and clear before our next little wave brings strong thunderstorm chances Thursday.

The warm front of the incoming wave will bring in heat and moisture for Thursday. A round of light showers or thunderstorms will move across the valley in the very early hours Thursday morning.

We'll see a break from the action once that front passes us. That will give us a shot at 90 degrees in the afternoon. Dew points will climb into the 60s and low 70s leading to a very muggy day.

Then, once the cold front catch up, we'll get a chance for a few severe storms. A level 1 risk for isolated severe storms has been issued for the Chippewa Valley Wednesday and Thursday.

The stronger severe weather threat is well to our south Thursday evening. The main threats will still be large hail and strong straight line winds.

Decent rainfall isn't guaranteed with this system. Models vary greatly on how much rain we could see. A range from a trace to a tenth of an inch are possible, but those that get the thunderstorms could see 1/2'' to 1''.

The best chance for rain is trending south of Eau Claire.