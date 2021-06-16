Give your input on how Eau Claire County should spend $20M in federal aid

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire County is receiving more than $20.2 million in aid from the American Rescue Plan, and now is your chance to give input on how that money is used.

The county has opened a survey with seven areas of funding. County officials are asking you to rank which areas you think are the most important.

Take the survey here.

The categories are:

Improved broadband in rural and low-income communities. As public education, social services and work have increasingly transitioned to the virtual space, reliable and fast internet has become a primary connection to resources.

2. Gap funding to cover lost revenues and county government services.

3. Investment in local government sustainability and infrastructure. Investment in county government that results in future savings. This may include emergency communication upgrades, and technological advances. This will need to be correlated with the infrastructure plan being developed.

4. Economic Recovery Programs: Promote the stabilization and recovery of the local economy by supporting grants and loans to small businesses.

5. Community Response and Resilience: Support community response and resiliency programs to include: Foodbanks, housing stability and homeless shelters, domestic violence prevention, transportation/support services for disabled and elderly, veterans services, mental health services, child and family services.

6. Public Health Emergency Response: Protect and promote the health of the public by supporting programs to include, but not be limited to: Countywide COVID-19 surveillance, contact tracing, proactive testing and disease prevention, access to and training on personal protective equipment, local healthcare system capacity, public education programs.

7. Projects of regional value: The County will look to support local government partners in leveraging investments to assure that the region achieves outcomes.