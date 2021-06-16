Giuliani gets first shot at excluding materials from raids

NEW YORK (AP) — A former federal judge chosen to oversee a process to prevent prosecutors from seeing privileged materials obtained in raids on Rudolph Giuliani says Giuliani will get to designate items she reviews. Barbara Jones was appointed as an expert reviewer or “special master” in the case. She said in her first report to a federal judge Wednesday that she will not be looking at everything seized in the late-April raids on ex-President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney. Investigators are probing Giuliani’s interactions with Ukrainian figures to see if he violated a law governing lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.