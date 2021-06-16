Girl’s sex-assault lawsuit reinstated by appeals court

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit from a northern Virginia student who said her school failed to take appropriate action after she said she was sexually assaulted on a band trip. The student has since graduated. She says administrators at Oakton High School in Fairfax County treated her with indifference after she said another student touched her without her consent on a school bus during an out-of-state trip in 2017. At a trial in 2019, a jury found that she had indeed been assaulted. But they tossed out her case on a technicality, ruling that the school system had no “actual notice” of the assault.