Florida Power & Light will demolish 495-foot chimney stack

INDIANTOWN, Fla. (AP) — Florida Power & Light is scheduled to implode the 495 -foot chimney stack of its last coal-fired generating plant. Wednesday’s planned demolition is being described as a milestone in the utility’s transition to cleaner energy sources. A demolition company will use more than 170 pounds of explosives to implode the stack and an adjoining conveyor building north of West Palm Beach. The plant was built in 1995 and the utility purchased it in in 2016. It shut the plant down more than two years ago. Florida Power & Light will tear down the rest of the plant later this year.