Feed My People expands pop-up pantries this summer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Feed My People Food Bank announced it is continuing the Summer Pop-Up Food Pantry program. This time, the organization is extending its reach.

The Feed My People Food Bank's Summer Pop-Up program began in 2019 with 30 pop-up pantries, but this year officials hope to surpass 200 and extend their service range to six counties.

The pop-ups serve Eau Claire, Chippewa, Trempealeau, Jackson, Clark and Washburn counties.

"Last year we had 144 in response to the pandemic because it's a really great way to meet urgent need really quickly. This year we found that need is still there, it's still very present, but also it's just a very effective way to reach into communities, especially rural communities that are underserved," said Susie Haugley, communications specialist for Feed My People. "We're projecting that we'll have over 200 pop-up events this year alone."

Each pop-up is a drive-up operation where a volunteer will load groceries fit to each family's size and age.

There are no qualifications to receive the groceries. Anyone who is food insecure is welcome to come through.

You can find time and locations for pop-ups here.