The Latest: Biden and Putin bringing modest goals to summit

GENEVA (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are both coming to the summit table in Geneva with their own agendas and non-negotiable red lines.

Biden and his aides have made clear that he will not follow in the footsteps of his recent predecessors by aiming to radically alter the United States’ ties to Russia. Instead, the White House is looking to rein in Russia’s disruptive behavior.

Biden plans to push Putin on Wednesday to stop meddling in democratic elections and to stop giving safe harbor to hackers carrying out cyber and ransomware attacks.

Putin's main tasks are spelling out Russia’s top security concerns and trying to restore basic channels of communication.