Doctor chronicles COVID experience into a book

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After living through the HIV/AIDS epidemic, Dr. Steven Weiss of Eau Claire felt in February 2020 that the coronavirus was going to be big. So, he decided to chronicle his experience.

Dr. Weiss initially recorded his journey in a diary, then it turned into a blog, and it's now a published book.

In his book titled "Carnage in America: COVID-19, Racial Injustice, and the Demise of Donald Trump,” Weiss shared what it was like taking care of COVID patients on the frontlines as an internal medicine doctor at Mayo Clinic Health System.

He also made observations on the last year's political climate and racial justice protests.

Both in his book and in our interview, Dr. Weiss claimed the Trump administration did not encourage basic public health measures and spread misinformation about the pandemic.

"I wanted to write it as kind of a memoir of what had actually happened to a doctor who was working on the front lines of that particular time, and also to have it out there as a cautionary note because it looks at this point, Donald Trump, he will probably be the Republican nominee in 2024," Dr. Weiss said. "There'd be a very real chance that he would win and that would be very dangerous I think to the health of a society."

Dr. Weiss is currently on administrative leave and will not be employed by Mayo after September 13, 2021.

Below is a full statement from Mayo Clinic as well as a link to Dr. Weiss' book.

"The book authored by Dr. Steven Weiss was conducted independent of Mayo’s knowledge or approval and did not adhere to Mayo Clinic policies. The views expressed are those of Dr. Weiss and not those of Mayo Clinic Health System as an organization.

Mayo Clinic Health System does not discuss the details of personnel matters publicly.

However, Mayo Clinic Health System expects all employees to exhibit teamwork, professionalism, and mutual respect at work and in actions that affect our community. Staff are encouraged to be actively engaged in their personal pursuits as private citizens, and we have policies that provide clear guidance for doing so. These high standards recognize our role as a health care provider and the importance of maintaining the trust of our patients.

When any staff member does not behave in a manner that aligns with our values and policies, the behavior is investigated, and any findings of improper conduct are addressed. While Mayo Clinic Health System does not publicly disclose details of personnel matters, we are confident that the situation being described was handled appropriately by Mayo Clinic Health System.

Dr. Weiss remains employed by Mayo Clinic Health System until September 13, 2021, after which his contract will end for reasons beyond the publication of a book. He will remain on administrative leave during this time. Over the past month Mayo Clinic Health System has engaged in several communications with Dr. Weiss about past and current concerns. We have provided Dr. Weiss with a complete copy of his personnel record, which includes letters and emails that specifically relate to the issues he has recently spoken about. Any efforts to obtain those records to verify Dr. Weiss’ assertions should be directed to him."

Richard Helmers, M.D., regional vice president, Northwest Wisconsin Region, Mayo Clinic Health System

If you'd like to purchase or check out "Carnage in America: COVID-19, Racial Injustice, and the Demise of Donald Trump," click/tap here.