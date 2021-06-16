Diocese of La Crosse calls parishioners back to mass

(WQOW) - After a year-long break during the pandemic, western Wisconsin Catholics are now being called back to weekly mass.

In a letter from the Diocese of La Crosse, parishioners were welcomed back by the Bishop; written not as a demand to attend Sunday communion each week, but rather an invitation to return to normalcy if the congregation feels comfortable doing so.

At St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire, that return to gathering means a lot to its members.

"I don't know how many times I've had people come to me with tears in their eyes saying, 'Father, I haven't been to mass in over a year and this is the first time I've received Eucharist in over a year,'" said Father James Kurzynski. "And it's just joy. It shows me as a priest, in a very humbling way, that this means so much to people, to our community."

Father James said St. Olaf's congregation is comprised of older adults, which in turn suggests a higher vaccination rate among church-goers. Therefore, he expects a large portion of them to return to weekly mass.