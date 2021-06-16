Courtroom emotion as trial begins in Florida double slaying

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A death penalty trial in Florida began with the defendant acting as his own lawyer, shouting at jurors that he did not attack his girlfriend and disabled daughter. Ronnie Oneal III claimed in a dramatic opening statement in a Tampa courtroom that the evidence would reveal government fabrications and lies. Prosecutors say abundant evidence shows Oneal killed them with a gun and a hatchet, stabbed his son with a knife and set their home on fire three years ago. The son survived. Now 11, he’s scheduled to testify against his father, who can cross-examine the boy. Oneal could get the death penalty if convicted.