Chi-Hi tops North, other regional softball scores

Chi-Hi tops North, other regional softball scoresUpdated
(WQOW) - Wednesday's WIAA regional softball scores
Division 1
Chippewa Falls 8, Eau Claire North 0
Hudson 2, New Richmond 1 (11 innings) - Chippewa Falls at Hudson on Monday
See the entire D1 bracket here
Division 2
Baldwin-Woodville 7, Ellsworth 2
Somerset 11, Altoona 1 (5 innings) - Somerset at Baldwin-Woodville on Monday
See the entire D2 bracket here
Division 3
Bloomer 7, Spooner 1 - Northwestern at Bloomer on Monday
Prescott 5, Greenwood/Loyal 1
Arcadia 9, Neillsville 6 - Arcadia at Prescott on Monday
See the entire D3 bracket here
Division 4
Northwood/Solon Springs 6, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3
Glenwood City 10, Cadott 1
Fall Creek 5, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 3 - Fall Creek at Glenwood City on Monday
Blair-Taylor 4, Auburndale 3 - Marathon at Blair-Taylor on Monday
See the entire D4 bracket here
Division 5
McDonell Central 10, Flambeau 0 (6 innings)
Thorp 4, Gilman 1 - Thorp at McDonell Central on Monday
Independence/Gilmanton 10, Lincoln 0 (5 innings) - Columbus Catholic at Independence/Gilmanton on Monday