Chi-Hi tops North, other regional softball scores

(WQOW) - Wednesday's WIAA regional softball scores

Division 1

Chippewa Falls 8, Eau Claire North 0

Hudson 2, New Richmond 1 (11 innings) - Chippewa Falls at Hudson on Monday

See the entire D1 bracket here

Division 2

Baldwin-Woodville 7, Ellsworth 2

Somerset 11, Altoona 1 (5 innings) - Somerset at Baldwin-Woodville on Monday

See the entire D2 bracket here

Division 3

Bloomer 7, Spooner 1 - Northwestern at Bloomer on Monday

Prescott 5, Greenwood/Loyal 1

Arcadia 9, Neillsville 6 - Arcadia at Prescott on Monday

See the entire D3 bracket here

Division 4

Northwood/Solon Springs 6, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3

Glenwood City 10, Cadott 1

Fall Creek 5, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 3 - Fall Creek at Glenwood City on Monday

Blair-Taylor 4, Auburndale 3 - Marathon at Blair-Taylor on Monday

See the entire D4 bracket here

Division 5

McDonell Central 10, Flambeau 0 (6 innings)

Thorp 4, Gilman 1 - Thorp at McDonell Central on Monday

Independence/Gilmanton 10, Lincoln 0 (5 innings) - Columbus Catholic at Independence/Gilmanton on Monday

See the entire D5 bracket here

