Chemists at UWEC examine 12-pound ice chunk for answers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- You were probably wondering, "what in the world is that?" when News 18 told you about the 12-pound ice chunk that put a hole through the bedroom ceiling of an Elk Mound home back in May.

UW-Eau Claire chemists aren't 100-percent sure what this icy object is and now, they're digging into what that ice chunk is made of with one simple question... What is this thing?

Meteorologist Justin Esterly went over to UWEC's chemistry lab to see how they plan to solve this mystery.

Back in late May, a 12 pound chunk of ice came crashing through an Elk Mound family's bedroom ceiling causing thousands of dollars in damage.

“We think, it's likely to be a megacryometeor,” said Chemistry & Biochemistry Professor Dr. James Boulter. “These have been observed around the world to a tune of maybe a dozen or so a year.”

But, what is a mega-cryo-meteor?

“Well, that's a really good question,” Boulter said.

That's exactly what students and staff at UWEC's chemistry department set to find out.

“While some people suggest megacryometeors really just come from airplanes. Some people say well it's the head or the bathroom of the airplane, or maybe it's coming out of the wheel well. That explanation doesn't hold up if we have samples back in the 1700s,” claims Boulter.

Maybe it's from space?

“Other people suggested there's extraterrestrial origin, like it was a comet or something like but i think the likelihood of that very low but we have tests we can do to asseratain that,” Boulter replied.

If it's not from space, and it didn't come from a plane, then what?

“The last possibility, and maybe the most mysterious, is that it has a natural origin in the upper atmosphere."

The way doctor James Boulter described their theory to News 18 of how the ice formed looks a little something like this.

The bottom layer of the atmosphere we live in is called the Troposphere.

The layer above that is called the Stratosphere.

And in between the two is a thin boundary, about 9 miles off the ground, called the tropopause which separates the two.

Certain jet stream dynamics can sometimes cause a "fold" in the Tropopause which allows the warmer, drier air from the Stratosphere to enter the Troposphere.

Again, it's just a theory. But it suggests ice particles can form rapidly in these conditions causing large blocks of ice to form. Gravity allows them to fall and in this instance, make it to the ground.

“The conditions to create something of this magnitude up there have to be pretty interesting,” Boulter says, “with a dozen or so of these things a year of just the ones that have been reported. Imagine all the ones that fall over oceans or forests; there's probably a lot more of these than we actually know about.”

A rare research opportunity, to say the least.

“The actual ice chunk itself is highly contaminated, so we'll actually be coring into it to get into intact ice. So, we can do these individual analysis looking at metals looking at organics looking at isotopes to conclusively rule out, is it from an airplane, is it from space.”

UWEC scientists said it could take a few months to get all the final results, but once they narrow it down News 18 will bring you the results.