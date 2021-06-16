Business picking up at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Travelers, you may want to start arriving to the airport a little earlier because the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is seeing a rise in travelers.

At the beginning of the pandemic, just one United Airlines flight to and from Chicago arrived and departed daily through the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. That number has now increased by two. The airport's director said that daily passenger traffic is now close to its pre-COVID pandemic level.

"In May of 2021, we averaged about 100 passengers per day. That's down about 12 passengers per day from May of 2019, but significantly up from May of 2020 where we had just 17 passengers per day. We are really looking forward to seeing those numbers continue to grow.," said Charity Zich, director at the airport.

Zich recommends that travelers arrive 60 minutes before domestic departure, 90 minutes prior to international departure, and remember that masks are required inside the airport.