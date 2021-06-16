Biden seeks talks to limit cyberattack targets

(AP) - President Joe Biden said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to further discussions on keeping certain types of critical infrastructure off-limits to cyberattacks.

Biden also said Wednesday they will have additional talks on the pursuit of criminals carrying out ransomware attacks.

Biden told reporters in Geneva that 16 types of critical infrastructure should be off limits to cyberattacks, "period." He said that includes the energy and water sector.

It comes after a ransomware attack in May on one of the largest pipeline operators in the U.S. forced the shutdown of fuel supplies to much of the East Coast for nearly a week. That attack is blamed on a Russian criminal gang.

Putin said he and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed in a "constructive" summit to return their ambassadors to their posts and to begin consultations to replace the last remaining treaty between the two countries limiting nuclear weapons.

Putin said their summit talks Wednesday were anything but hostile, though the leaders have exchanged barbed comments in recent months.

The two sides had said they expected to meet for four to five hours but spent less than three hours together, including an opening meeting with just the two presidents and each one's top foreign aide. When it was over, Putin had first crack at describing the results at a solo news conference.