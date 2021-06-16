Biden admin extends protections to transgender students

The U.S. Education Department on Wednesday expanded its interpretation of federal sex protections to include transgender and gay students. The move reverses Trump-era policy and stands against proposals in many states to bar transgender girls from school sports. In a policy directive, the department said discrimination based on a student’s sexual orientation or gender identity will be treated as a violation of federal sex discrimination law. The decision is based on last year’s Supreme Court ruling protecting gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said students “have the same rights and deserve the same protections” as workers.