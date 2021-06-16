Back from neck injury, grateful Hunter excited about Vikes D

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Neck injuries are no joke for an NFL player. Danielle Hunter’s was serious enough to sideline him for the entire 2020 season. The Minnesota Vikings struggled badly without their two-time Pro Bowl defensive end. Hunter’s absence gave him a deeper appreciation for his place in the game and for the field of sports medicine. Hunter says he’s 100 percent recovered from the injury. He declined to divulge specifics about it. The Vikings have undergone a significant renovation of their defense since last year. Hunter says he was “pretty excited” about what he saw upon returning to the team this week.