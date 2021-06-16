Amazon allots $300 million for housing near mass transit

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Amazon is providing $300 million in low-interest loans to support housing located near mass transit in the Washington, D.C., area and the Seattle and Nashville, Tennessee, regions. The company announced Wednesday that the largest amount, $125 million, is earmarked for the nation’s capital region for funding of 1,000 affordable housing units. That area is where Amazon is building a second headquarters that will support 25,000 jobs. Amazon also has dedicated $100 million to create 1,200 new affordable housing units near light rail stations across the Puget Sound region. Another $75 million is earmarked for an estimated 800 affordable homes in Nashville.