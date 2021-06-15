US Park service sued after gate kills Ugandan humanitarian

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of a women’s rights activist from Uganda has sued the National Park Service after she was decapitated last year by a gate at Utah’s Arches National Park. The lawsuit filed this month in Denver says the gate had been left unlatched against federal policy for two weeks before it struck 25-year-old Esther Nakajjigo in June 2020. Fox13 reports she was a newlywed traveling with her husband when the wind caught the gate. It sliced through the side of their car, killing her. She won multiple humanitarian awards for her work in healthcare and motherhood. The Park Service has declined to comment on the lawsuit.