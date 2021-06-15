UN envoy: Study other options to prevent Yemen tanker spill

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. envoy says the United Nations should keep negotiating with Yemen’s Houthi rebels but also look at other possible options to ensure that an oil tanker moored off the war-torn country’s coast loaded with more than 1 million barrels of crude oil doesn’t rupture or explode causing an environmental catastrophe. Martin Griffiths said Tuesday the Houthis’ delay in allowing a U.N. technical assessment of the tanker, the FSO Safer, is “frustrating.” The Iranian-backed Houthis control Yemen’s western Red Sea ports, including Ras Issa, 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from where the Safer tanker has been moored since the 1980s.