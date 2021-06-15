UAE-backed Yemen leader says his troops at island air base

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A militia leader who is the nephew of Yemen’s late strongman president has acknowledged that his Emirati-backed troops are stationed on an island in a crucial maritime chokepoint where a mysterious air base is now under construction. The comments by Tariq Saleh come as ship-tracking data show at least two Emirati-owned vessels have traveled to Mayun Island since an Associated Press story in May highlighted the base’s construction. The UAE has not responded to repeated requests for comment about the base. A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen against the Houthi rebels who hold its capital, Sanaa, has acknowledged having “equipment” on the island. It didn’t elaborate.