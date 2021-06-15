Thursday’s scattered storms could be strong to severe

Temperatures were cooler today with highs ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s. Still, Eau Claire was just above the average high of 79. Today's low was actually a few degrees below average, and that has a lot to do with how low our humidity continues to be.

Once again, dew points were plenty low to not feel any humidity, and our extremely dry weather pattern continues.

June is only half over, and Eau Claire has picked up just 1/2" of rain. However, that was what was measured at the airport. On the south side of the city, our rain gauge has only collected 0.01" rain all month.

The rain was from the strong storms that formed late last week, so isolated spots picked up 1/2" up to 2", but the vast majority of Western Wisconsin experienced very little rainfall on what's been a very dry year.

There are rain chances tomorrow night through Thursday, but again this may just end up as scattered thunderstorms. There's only a small chance for widespread beneficial rain, which would be if a larger complex can form on Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect scattered higher totals with the storms that form.

Those storms also pose a severe risk. Wednesday evening/overnight's risk is generally to our west in Minnesota, but we are in a level 1 (of 5) risk for severe storms Thursday for the possibility for isolated severe storms.

That risk is a bit higher south of highway 10, where there's a level 2 risk for the possibility for scattered severe storms. Wednesday night/Thursday is also the only time we'll be humid in the next seven days, and temperatures will fall closer to average through Father's Day Weekend and beyond.

There's another slight chance for rain and storms beginning Father's Day and lasting into Monday, but it's likely that chance will end up like a lot of recent chances and be scattered at best. We're hoping for a pattern change to bring us beneficial rain, but that doesn't look to arrive in the next week.