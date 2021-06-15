Third man arrested in fatal Beloit shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — A third man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Beloit last week. Police say the 19-year-old Beloit man turned himself in to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Monday. Court records show Journee Weathers is being held on a $250,000 cash bond. According to police, Weathers shot 25-year-old Dre Vian Allen June 7 after a dispute over payment for a vehicle. Weathers is one of three people charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Allen’s death. Two Beloit men, ages 18 and 19, are also charged in the case.