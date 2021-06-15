Study: Half of US cosmetics contain toxic chemicals

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than half the cosmetics sold in the U.S. and Canada likely contain high levels of a toxic industrial compound linked to serious health conditions, including cancer and reduced birth weight. That’s according to a new study. Researchers at the University of Notre Dame tested more than 230 commonly used cosmetics and found that 56% of foundations and eye products, 48% of lip products and 47% of mascaras contained high levels of fluorine. That is an indicator of PFAS, so-called “forever chemicals.” The study was announced as senators introduced a bipartisan bill to ban PFAS use in cosmetics.