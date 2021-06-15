Strawberry picking season is back! But not for long

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Strawberry season is underway and if you haven't gone to pick your berries yet, you should do so soon.

Local berry farmers say berry season may end sooner rather than later.

Last year, Govin's Farm Meats & Berries said they had a smaller yield than expected, and that there was never a reason for it.

This year they have one.

A cold spring, and dry summer heat has caused the berries to stop growing and ripen at a faster pace; yielding a smaller berry, and an even smaller window for harvesting.

"It should take 10 to fill a quart container, it's going to take 20 to fill a quart container," said John Govin, owner of Govin's Farm.

To keep the berries cool over the last couple of hot days, Govin said he's been watering his pasture on a daily basis, which is unusual. Govin said it's rare to irrigate the whole berry pasture 10 days in a row.

"With the heat staying the way it is, I think it'll be a short strawberry season, I think the longest season we've ever had was 24 days. I don't expect to go past July 1 this year, which is going to give us a 14-day or 15-day season," Govin said.



Govin said that due to the labor of berry picking and crop expenses over the last year, strawberry prices will slightly rise.