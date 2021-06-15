Southern Baptist Convention faces push from the right

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Southern Baptist Convention is electing a new president Tuesday amid a push by ultraconservatives to wrest control of the denomination. They claim some current leaders are too liberal on issues that include race and the role of women in ministry. The annual meeting of the nation’s largest Protestant denomination is shaping up to be the biggest in 25 years, with more than 17,000 voting delegates pre-registered. It could also be the most contentious. Issues include an effort to repudiate critical race theory and allegations that key leaders tried to slow-walk efforts to combat sexual abuse.