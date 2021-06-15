Rights groups urge UN probe mission for Beirut port blast

BEIRUT (AP) — A group of international and regional rights groups are calling on member states of the U.N. Human Rights Council to establish an investigative mission into last year’s massive blast at Beirut’s port. Human Rights Watch said the call was made in a joint letter on Tuesday by 53 Lebanese, regional, and international rights groups and individuals, as well as 62 survivors and families of the victims. Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate — a highly explosive material used in fertilizers — had been improperly stored in the port for years. The chemicals detonated on Aug. 4, killing 211 people, injuring more than 6,000 and damaging entire neighborhoods.