Rice Lake man, who played for Badgers & NFL, is charged with child sex assault

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (WQOW) - A former NFL player and Badgers Hall of Famer who now lives in Rice Lake is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in northern Minnesota.

Thomas Allen Burke, 44, of Rice Lake, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a 7-year-old girl.

According to the criminal complaint filed in St. Louis County, Minnesota:

In February 2021, the girl came forward saying Burke sexually assaulted her up to five times.

In an interview with the Child Advocacy Center, the girl teared up and said she didn't want to talk about the assault.

At another point in the interview, the victim became overwhelmed and needed to take a break.

Burke denied any sexual acts toward the victim.

He was booked at the St. Louis County Jail after a warrant was put out for his arrest. His bail is set at $100,000.

Burke was a star football player for Northwestern High School. He played for the Wisconsin Badgers from 1995-98 and then in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals.

He was inducted into the University of Wisconsin's Athletic Hall of Fame last year.