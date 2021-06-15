Reds score 2 in 10th without hit, beat Brewers 2-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds broke open a scoreless game in the 10th inning without the benefit of a hit and held on to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1. Brett Anderson worked seven innings of one-hit ball for Milwaukee and combined with three relievers on a two-hitter, but it all fell apart for Brad Boxberger in the 10th. Boxberger hit Tyler Stephenson with a pitch and walked Joey Votto to load the bases. Then he hit Eugenio Suárez with a pitch to score Nick Castellanos, who started the inning at second base. Stephenson scored on a sacrifice fly. Cincinnati also was outstanding on the mound. Luis Castillo allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings, and four relievers completed the four-hitter.