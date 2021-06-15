Poll finds dramatic rise in Palestinian support for Hamas

JERUSALEM (AP) — A new poll finds a dramatic surge in Palestinian support for Hamas following last month’s Gaza war. Around three quarters view the Islamic militant group ruling Gaza as victors in a battle against Israel to defend Jerusalem and its holy sites. The scientific poll released Tuesday also found plummeting support for President Mahmoud Abbas and his internationally backed Palestinian Authority. More than half of Palestinians believe Hamas should represent and lead the Palestinian people, while only 14% prefer Abbas’ secular Fatah party. Public support often swings toward Hamas during periods of confrontation with Israel, only to drift back toward Fatah as stability returns.