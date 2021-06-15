Police: Alabama fire hydrant plant worker kills 2, wounds 2

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A shooting at a fire hydrant plant in Alabama has left two people dead and two people wounded. The gunfire broke out early Tuesday at a Mueller Co. plant in Albertville. Police Chief Jamie Smith tells news outlets that an employee opened fire on fellow workers about 2:30 a.m. and then drove off from the factory. He says “everything humanly possible” is being done to locate the gunman. Smith says it’s unknown what prompted the shooting. The factory has more than 400 workers, giving the town its knickname of “Fire Hydrant Capital of the World.”