Pet of the Day: Niko

Meet Niko, a two year old male at the Eau Claire County Humane Society.

Niko is FIV positive, just like Koda. FIV stands for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus. It's only contagious among cats and is difficult to transmit. It's recommended that Niko not be placed in any home with other cats, unless those cats are also FIV positive.

Niko loves to play, especially with string toys and laser pointers. His medium coat is very interesting, and he looks his best when he's brushed regularly.

If you think Niko would be a perfect fit for you and your family, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association to set up a time to visit.