Pablo group raises minimum wage to $16/hour; no longer expect guests to tip workers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A decision by a local group means big changes for its workers, and its customers.



The Pablo Group, that operates The Lismore, Informalist, Dive, Eau Claire Downtown Coffee, Firehouse, Lakely, Oxbow Hotel, Nucleus, Racy's, as well as the Pablo Real Estate Group and Urban Living, have increased minimum wage to $16 plus benefits, and are no longer expecting guests to leave a tip.

Rita Dorsey, director of experiences with Pablo Group, said they've been talking about increasing their wage for years and decided when re-opening their businesses for dine-in customers was a good time to make the change.



The $16 minimum wage applies to all of their 240 employees that work for their businesses. Dorsey said that the higher wage is intended to replace the expectation that customers will tip workers, because relying on tips, she said, can cause issues.

"It leads to a lot of sexual harassments where a server feels like oh they just have to put up with a table sexually harassing them because it's a big check, and it might mean they aren't able to pay their bills that week," Dorsey said. "So I think from that perspective of it creating a more pleasant work environment, I think people are really happy with."

Dorsey added that prices at Pablo Group businesses have gone up to accommodate the wage increase.