Oldest party wins most seats in voting for ‘new Algeria’

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s oldest party, the National Liberation Front, or FLN, considered on the wane, was the surprise top scorer in weekend legislative elections, winning 105 of 407 parliamentary seats, the electoral authority announced Tuesday. Independent candidates, including youths new to politics and many others who broke away from the FLN, placed second, winning 72 seats. The voting Sunday was meant to open the way to a “new Algeria” announced by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to end an era of corruption and give the North African nation a new face. However, the turnout was a dismal 30% with the Hirak pro-democracy protest movement boycotting, like the traditional opposition.