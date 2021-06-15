Nonprofits face volunteer shortage

Chippewa Valley (WQOW)- Although ranked 12th in volunteering, Wisconsin is seeing a decline in volunteers and a local organization is feeling the absence.

Literacy Chippewa Valley is a nonprofit organization that teaches various GED skills to people in the region. While it does have some highly-educated staff, they rely on volunteer tutors to help out.

With COVID, it has seen a dip in the number of volunteers, as the majority of the tutors who regularly helped belonged to at-risk populations.

But, now as the pandemic pans out, there is still a shortage.

But Elizabeth Hart, executive director of the nonprofit, remains optimistic.

"There will be a return of volunteers interested in helping us," Hart said. "We're just not quite sure yet. And we think that some of our previous volunteers may still be hesitant."

Literacy Chippewa Valley is hosting a fundraiser on September 30 at the Lismore Hotel.

Thirty-seven percent of people volunteer in Wisconsin according to an AmeriCorps survey.